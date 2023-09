Former Everett Superintendent Fred Foresteire registers as level 2 sex offender

EVERETT - Former Everett Superintendent Fred Foresteire has officially registered as a level 2 sex offender, six months after he was released from jail on indecent assault charges.

In February, Foresteire was sentenced to nine months in prison after pleading guilty to indecent assault on two women. He served 19 days before he was released and ordered to register as a sex offender.

The former Everett superintendent has registered as a level 2 sex offender. Massachusetts Sex Offender Registry Board

He was also found guilty earlier this year of indecent assault and battery on a third woman.

Foresteire led Everett's schools from 1989 until he resigned in 2018 when the assault allegations surfaced.