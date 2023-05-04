Former Dedham Police officer Michael Schoener begins prison sentence in 2014 Avon kidnapping death

DEDHAM - Former Dedham Police officer Michael Schoener entered state prison Thursday, more than four years after he was convicted of accessory before the fact to the kidnapping and murder of James Robertson of Avon.

Robertson was kidnapped on New Year's Day 2014 by two men, James Feeney and Scott Robertson, who passed themselves off as constables. Schoener gave his police badge, holster, handcuffs and information about Robertson to the men before the kidnapping. Robertson was found dead about two years later in the woods in Upton.

Schoener was convicted in 2019 but appealed the conviction, which stayed his sentence. Last month, the Supreme Judicial Court upheld his conviction. He will now serve six to nine years behind bars.

"This was a case that caused incredible hardship and pain for James Robertson's parents, both of whom have since passed away. While I am relieved for the surviving family, I would have wished his parents to see the justice executed today, " said Norfolk District Attorney Michael Morrissey in a statement.