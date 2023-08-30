Former Cardinal Theodore McCarrick not competent to stand trial in Wellesley abuse case

DEDHAM - Former Cardinal Theodore McCarrick, the only U.S. Cardinal ever charged with sex crimes, was found not competent to stand trial Wednesday, a Dedham District Court judge ruled.

Wellesley Police charged McCarrick, 93, with indecent assault and battery in July 2021. He pleaded not guilty to three counts of sexually assaulting a teenager at his arraignment in September 2021. With the ruling Wednesday, the prosecution asked the case to be dismissed and the judge granted the request.

Former Cardinal Theodore McCarrick appeared via video in Dedham District Court, August 30, 2023. CBS Boston

The alleged assault happened at a wedding reception at Wellesley College in 1974. The accuser, who was 11 at the time, also told police McCarrick continued to abuse him in the years after when they met up in Newton and Arlington.

McCarrick, the former archbishop of Washington D.C. and once one of the most powerful Cardinals in America, was the highest-ranking former church official to face criminal charges in the U.S. clergy abuse scandal. He was defrocked by Pope Francis in 2019 after an internal investigation found he had abused minors and seminarians for decades.