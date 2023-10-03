Forbes 400 list names the richest Massachusetts residents

BOSTON - The richest got richer in Massachusetts, according to a newly released wealth ranking. Forbes magazine says in its round-up of the "The 400 Richest People in America" that all seven residents in the state who made the list saw their net worth rise in the past year.

Fidelity CEO Abigail Johnson leads the way for Massachusetts with $25.5 billion, up from $20.5 billion in last year's report. That's good for 29th-richest in the country. Her siblings, Edward Johnson IV ($10.6 billion) and Elizabeth Johnson ($8.7 billion), were also in the Top 100 for all of America.

New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft is 62nd on the list, and saw his net worth rise from $10.6 billion to $11.1 billion. Forbes says the Patriots franchise, which he bought for $172 million in 1994, is now worth roughly $6 billion following six Super Bowl championships.

Fidelity CEO Abigail Johnson, Patriots owner Robert Kraft and New Balance owner Jim Davis. Patrick T. Fallon/Bloomberg via Getty Images, Jon Kopaloff/WireImage, Julian Finney/Getty Images for New Balance.

Granite Telecommunications founder Robert Hale, Jr. ($5.4 billion), New Balance owner Jim Davis ($5.1 billion) and former cable TV executive Amos Hostetetter Jr. ($3.5 billion) round out the list of Massachusetts residents making the Top 400.

Boston Red Sox owner John Henry, who Forbes says is a Florida resident, is 215th on the list with a net worth of $5.1 billion. Tesla, SpaceX and X owner Elon Musk topped the ranking with an estimated net worth of $251 billion.