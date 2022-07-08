Food Truck Friday: The Hummus Shop makes freshness a premium

BOSTON - Colin Daly took home several experiences from the time he spent in Israel, especially his growing love for hummus.

"I was there for a year so I would say, every day I ate hummus, was one step closer to starting a hummus company," he told WBZ-TV.

And he did, calling it "Just Hummus."

Colin is dedicated to bringing the chickpea delight to the people in Massachusetts with his food truck, The Hummus Shop.

"I make hummus and I eat hummus and at the end of the day, I'm pretty tired. So, I get home and eat hummus," he said. "Hummus is the best food in the world. It's got protein and fiber. The chickpeas are great for the soil. You can eat hummus as your only meal and you will be okay."

Now Colin doesn't cut corners. It's all done by hand, from the squeezing of the lemons to the boiling of the chickpeas to the right consistency. And then the making of falafel. When you come to the truck freshness is a premium.

"You know it's tough to talk about a product that you're not really making or you're just a piece of that puzzle and for us I like to think that we are the entire puzzle from start to finish," he told WBZ.

The food, by the way, shows his passion. Colin's customers are faithful and the result is awesome.

"Since 2018, we started at farmer's markets and that is predominantly where we bring the truck now and people like it. I try, you know obviously I want a line with the truck but I try to do everything nice and fast," he said.

