Food Truck Friday: Dylan & Pete's Ice Cream

LOWELL -- It's great to be in the business of keeping people cool. Dylan & Pete's Ice Cream is New England's number one ice cream truck catering company and as you can imagine, during the sweltering dog days of summer, they have been working hard.

"'The holy trinity' as I like to call it. You have the strawberry shortcake, the chocolate chip sandwich, and the sno cone. Those are the top three sellers," owner Dylan Archambault said.

They have a fleet of 15 trucks and about a dozen push carts.

"We are in our peak season now, it's been a hot summer and we've been cranking on all cylinders," said Archambault.

Dylan & Pete's is family-owned and early on a light went off: "I remember one time when I was really little, a guy pulled us over and said hey, come to our company tomorrow, we are having a barbecue and we want to give out ice cream. We went, we sold out the whole truck and it was the easiest money we ever made."

Fast forward to the present and Dylan and his family are all in, with eight kids helping out, 20 to 30 jobs a day, and no reason to slow down.

"Ice cream is universally loved. Everybody loves the ice cream man, we are delivering smiles, delivering happiness. Young or old, we have something for everybody. We have vegan, we have dairy free, we have gluten-free, low cholesterol, high cholesterol, whatever you want, we have something for everybody."