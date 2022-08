Dylan & Pete's is New England's number one ice cream truck catering company. WBZ-TV's Levan Reid has more.

Food Truck Friday: Dylan & Pete's Ice Cream Dylan & Pete's is New England's number one ice cream truck catering company. WBZ-TV's Levan Reid has more.

Be the first to know

Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.

Not Now

Turn On