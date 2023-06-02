Food Truck Friday: Chicken on the Road spreads their wings outside Billerica

BILLERICA - A well-known restaurant is taking its food on the road. Augusta Subs and Salads has been a mainstay in Billerica for more than 30 years.

The market has a lot to offer but it's the chicken that everybody keeps talking about. Their motto is the "Best Damn Chicken Period," according to owner Joe Barrett.

That led to their food truck Chicken on the Road. It's also affectionately known as "The Cluck Truck." It's a perfect way to spread their wings and get their tasty chicken to those in other towns.

The Chicken on the Road food truck, also known as "The Cluck Truck." CBS Boston

"To look at people eating our product for the first time, at these spots, never having anything like this in their market. The excitement they get and 'When are you coming back?' That type of stuff," Barrett told WBZ-TV. "To be what we are and to have people come in here with happy, smiling faces every day. It's nice to come to work every day and make people happy."

The truck also has their great subs. One is called the "explosion."

"We have mozzarella sticks, chicken, French fries and this is topped with our famous gold sauce," Barrett said.

The "explosion" sub from the Chicken on the Road food truck. CBS Boston

Word of mouth has made Chicken on the Road and the shop a destination spot.

"They come out and get our chicken by trays and bring it back out to their families. As far as an outreach thing, it brings a lot of customers from all over the state, and even New Hampshire and beyond, back to us here," Barrett said. "We serve a great product here, so we think it speaks for itself. It's been great."

For more information, visit their website.

