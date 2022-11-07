Florida man and New Hampshire woman face charges after crashing stolen car in Rhode Island

BOSTON -- A Florida man and a New Hampshire woman are behind bars after a crash in a stolen car this weekend on Route 95 in Rhode Island.

The car crashed just north of the Connecticut State line in Hopkinton around 11 a.m. on Friday. Police say 32-year-old Kelvin Lewis and 23-year-old Melanie Diperna were inside the stolen car.

After that crash, police say Lewis tried to carjack another car and assaulted two people in the car.

But as officers began arriving, Lewis and Melanie Diperna ran away on foot.

A Rhode Island State Police K-9 later tracked the pair to a home in Ashaway, where police say the two broke into. They were ultimately found by police hiding in the basement.

Lewis and Diperna face a host of charges in Rhode Island, including felony assault, attempted robbery, breaking and entering, and possession of a stolen vehicle. The two will be returned to New Hampshire to face charges there as well.

Both suspects are being held at the Adult Correctional Institution in Cranston, R.I.