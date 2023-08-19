Tourists asked to stay away after fire at Harborside Inn on Block Island

Tourists asked to stay away after fire at Harborside Inn on Block Island

Tourists asked to stay away after fire at Harborside Inn on Block Island

BLOCK ISLAND - A state of emergency has been issued after a large fire at a hotel on Block Island early Saturday morning.

The fire broke out at the historic Harborside Inn.

The state of emergency has been issued due to limited power and water supply. Tourists are also being asked to stay away.

Ferry service has been adjusted to prioritize getting essential personnel onto the island. There is no word yet on a cause.