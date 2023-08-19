Watch CBS News
Tourists asked to stay away after fire at Harborside Inn on Block Island

By WBZ-News Staff

/ CBS Boston

BLOCK ISLAND - A state of emergency has been issued after a large fire at a hotel on Block Island early Saturday morning.

The fire broke out at the historic Harborside Inn.

The state of emergency has been issued due to limited power and water supply. Tourists are also being asked to stay away.

Ferry service has been adjusted to prioritize getting essential personnel onto the island. There is no word yet on a cause.

First published on August 19, 2023 / 5:13 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

