4 pet cats missing after fire destroys East Bridgewater home
EAST BRIDGEWATER - Several pets are unaccounted for after a fire tore through a home in East Bridgewater Sunday afternoon.
The fire started at 12:12 p.m. at a home on Old Bedford Road. All four people in the home were able to escape, including two who climbed out a first-floor window with their dog. Four pet cats remain unaccounted for after the fire.
Firefighters said the home is a total loss. The four people who escaped the fire are now being helped by the Red Cross.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
