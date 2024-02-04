Watch CBS News
4 pet cats missing after fire destroys East Bridgewater home

By WBZ-News Staff

/ CBS Boston

EAST BRIDGEWATER - Several pets are unaccounted for after a fire tore through a home in East Bridgewater Sunday afternoon.

The fire started at 12:12 p.m. at a home on Old Bedford Road. All four people in the home were able to escape, including two who climbed out a first-floor window with their dog. Four pet cats remain unaccounted for after the fire.

east-bridgewater-fire-credit-brockton-fire-4.jpg
Fire at home on Old Bedford Road in East Bridgewater on February 4, 2024. Brockton Fire Department

Firefighters said the home is a total loss. The four people who escaped the fire are now being helped by the Red Cross.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

First published on February 4, 2024 / 10:39 PM EST

