Filming to close parts of Storrow and Memorial Drives, Esplanade paths this weekend

BOSTON - A film shoot will close parts of Storrow Drive, Memorial Drive and Charles River Esplanade paths this weekend.

The announcement from the Department of Conservation and Recreation did not name the project being filmed. Production for Matt Damon and Casey Affleck's new movie "The Instigators" has taken over City Hall Plaza and Faneuil Hall in recent weeks.

On Saturday, Storrow Drive will be closed from 6 a.m. to 11 a.m. at Charles Circle Westbound. On the Esplanade, pedestrians may be delayed or detoured around "intermittent closures" on walking paths between 5:30 a.m. and 5 p.m. The Stoneham Playground will be closed from dawn until 5 p.m., and the Esplanade Playspace will be off-limits between dawn and 11 a.m.

On Sunday, Mass. Ave exit ramps from Storrow Drive will be closed from 5:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. In Cambridge, Memorial Drive will close from 1:30 p.m. to 5 p.m. Traffic going east will be directed toward Vassar Street; westbound cars will be detoured to Binney Street.

Drivers can also expect parking restrictions for Memorial Drive and Cambridge Parkway.

"Closures will be clearly marked and DCR Rangers and a police detail will be onsite," DCR said.

It will also be tougher to get around Boston on the MBTA this weekend. Speed restrictions are still in place in some areas across all lines while track inspections are done. Shuttles will be replacing Green Line service between North Station and Government Center, and Orange Line service between North Station and Back Bay for repair work on the Government Center garage.