Young figure skaters from Massachusetts, Rhode Island killed in D.C. plane crash

BARRINGTON, RI - Two young figure skaters and their mothers from New England died when an American Airlines plane and a Black Hawk helicopter crashed near Washington D.C. Wednesday. Spencer Lane, 16, of Barrington, Rhode Island, and Jinna Han, 13, of Mansfield, Massachusetts, were members of The Skating Club of Boston.

"A force of nature"

Spencer Lane had just started skating three years ago and was a rising star in the sport. "He was really just a force of nature," his father, Doug Lane, said in an interview with WPRI. "He saw Nathan Chen in the Olympics and decided, 'hey I can do that.'"

Lane said his family grew when he and wife, Christine, adopted two boys from Korea, Milo and Spencer. Now, Doug and Milo are forced to cope with a new life.

"It kind of just felt like a nightmare, and was hoping I would wake up and it would be that, but it's a new reality that we just have to work through together," Lane said.

Lane says his son was loved by all. "He was just loved by everyone from the adults running the club to the smallest skaters to the people that are competing fresh out of the Olympics," he said.

Jinna Han from Mansfield, Mass. and Spencer Lane of Barrington, RI were killed in a plane crash in Washington, D.C. The Skating Club of Boston

Lane attended Barrington High School before leaving to skate full time. "We will remember Spencer for his compassion, dedication, and tenacity, and we will honor the memory of both Christine and Spencer by spreading kindness, positivity, and unity in our district," a statement from Barrington Superintendent Robert Wargo said.

Both Christine and Spencer were killed in the Washington D.C. plane crash as they were on their way back from national development camp for figure skating in Wichita, Kansas.

Christine is remembered as a beautiful, creative soul. The photographer, real estate agent, artist, and quilter was "someone who had tons of joy and who is loved by everyone so it's just unbelievable," Lane said.

Lane took a train to D.C. Thursday afternoon, according to a family spokesperson.

Mansfield teen killed in crash

The father of Jinna Han, a 13-year-old skater who died alongside her mother Jin in the plane crash, flew to D.C. early Thursday, according to neighbors.

"Full of grace, a serious competitor but so nice about it and so supportive of her fellow competitors. Just a delight," said The Skating Club of Boston CEO Doug Zeghibe.

Jinna and her family lived in Mansfield, Massachusetts for at least a decade. Neighbors were devastated to learn they were victims of the crash.

"They were very family oriented, the three of them and the little girl, well, the daughter, was amazing. And it's very sad to know this has happened to such wonderful people, not that you wanted to happen to any people," said neighbor Debbie Herrera. "I hope the husband can cope well. That's a great loss for him."