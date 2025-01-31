Did you see fighter jets over Massachusetts today? Here's why they are in Boston.

BOSTON - People in Massachusetts may have felt a rumble on Friday as fighter jets roared toward Boston. They will also be flying over the city on Saturday.

Logan Airport said in a passenger advisory that the planes are here as part of military funeral honors.

"US military aircraft will be landing at Boston Logan today around 11:30 a.m and flying over the city Saturday around 12:00 p.m. for a military funeral," the airport posted to social media on Friday. "Residents may notice these planes as they land today and take off on Saturday."

Fighter jets over Massachusetts

WBZ-TV's helicopter spotted four of the fighter jets at Logan shortly before noon. Some residents on "Boston's Wicked North Shore" Facebook page said they were caught off guard.

Fighter jets at Logan Airport on Friday. CBS Boston

"Thought it was another earthquake," one person said.

"They flew right over my house on Revere Beach Blvd!!" another person commented. "Crazy loud, but pretty cool nonetheless!"

Capt. Richard Stratton

The military flyover is honoring Capt. Richard Stratton, a Vietnam War Navy veteran and Quincy native who died last week at 93 years old.

Stratton's service began in the Massachusetts National Guard before he was deployed to southeast Asia. He was taken captive in January of 1967 and spent 2,251 days as a prisoner of war, a citation from Massachusetts Gov. Maura Healey said.

Commander Richard A. Stratton (Top-R), Palo Alto, California, runs toward a comrade. Stratton arrived at Oakland naval Hospital after spending 6 years in North Vietnam prison camp. Bettmann via Getty Images

"A proud Quincy native, Captain Stratton valiantly served in the Vietnam War and persisted through more than six years of captivity," Healey said in a statement. "His service didn't end there - he came home to help other soldiers and civilians suffering from trauma and addiction as a social worker. We are in awe of his bravery, his resilience, and his deep compassion for others. He is a true American hero, and our deepest condolences go out to his loved ones and community."