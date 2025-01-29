Another earthquake detected off Maine, 2 days after Boston felt larger quake

YORK HARBOR, Maine - Another earthquake has been recorded off the coast of Maine, two days after a larger quake shook Boston, New Hampshire and Rhode Island.

The magnitude 2.0 earthquake was detected at 3:15 a.m. Wednesday about six miles southeast of York Harbor, Maine, according to the United States Geological Survey. The epicenter was almost the exact same location as the 3.8 magnitude earthquake that was felt in Boston and hundreds of miles away throughout New England on Monday.

The magnitude 2.0 earthquake recorded off the coast of Maine. CBS Boston

Like Monday, there were no reports of damage or injuries from the earthquake.

Wednesday's earthquake was not widely felt. Only about 20 people filed "Did You Feel It" reports with the USGS on Wednesday, compared to more than 40,000 who shared their experience from the earthquake on Monday.

A small earthquake was detected off Maine on Jan. 29, 2025. Weston Observatory

Earthquake aftershocks

An earthquake like the one earlier in the week happens once every four or five years, scientist John Ebel with the Weston Observatory at Boston College told WBZ-TV.

Ebel said Monday that "there will certainly be aftershocks," but it's a question of whether they'll be strong enough to be felt in New England.