Fenway Park to screen "Hocus Pocus" for Halloween movie night

BOSTON - Fenway Park is hosting a "Halloween Movie Night," with trick-or-treating at the ballpark before a screening of "Hocus Pocus."

The event is set for Friday, October 27. Tickets for the 7 p.m. movie showing are $10 for adults and $5 for kids, but the trick-or-treating on the warning track from 4 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. is free and open to the public.

Grab the popcorn and the candy, it's spooky season! Join us for Movie Night at Fenway presented by @alamodrafthouse.



Grab your tickets at https://t.co/gznwdZ6BBK pic.twitter.com/7rRt1f6DGa — Fenway Park (@fenwaypark) October 17, 2023

The 1993 Halloween classic will be shown on the center field video board. Concessions will be open. Click here to buy movie tickets.

"Hocus Pocus" was filmed in Salem and starred Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kathy Najimy as the Sanderson sisters. "Hocus Pocus 2" was released last fall on streaming and Disney executives revealed earlier this year that another sequel is in development.