Rochester relative on FBI's list of those missing after Hawaii fires

ROCHESTER - The FBI has released a list of 388 people who remain unaccounted for after the deadly fires in Hawaii and one of the names on the list is a woman with family in Rochester.

Linda Vaikeli lived in Lahaina and was last seen on Tuesday, August 7, when her husband left for an appointment on the other side of the island. The fires kept him from returning home.

Vaikeli is the grandmother of Beth MacLeod's children. MacLeod said she is still hopeful Vaikeli evacuated with others in her building. She said she may be staying at a home in a neighborhood where there's still no access to phones or internet. Officials in Maui said it's possible and that a good number of people on the missing list are still alive.

"Hopefully, the public will come forward, see someone on the list, maybe themselves even, and report in that they are safe and sound or provide more information to help us find an account for those people," said Steven Merrill, the FBI Honolulu Special Agent in Charge.

There are now 115 confirmed deaths from the fires, including a 7-year-old boy. Maui County has since filed a lawsuit against Hawaiian Electric, saying downed power lines ignited grass and dry brush, causing the fires to start.

To help those affected by the Maui wildfires, click here.