Weekend To Do List: Celebrating Father's Day, Flag Day and Pride
BOSTON - Father's Day is this weekend and there's lots of events going on to help make dad's day special!
Father's Day Barbecue
Grab the whole family and celebrate the special father figure in your life with berries, burgers and beer at Tougas Family Farm in Northboro! The farm grill and beer and cider garden will for Father's Day Weekend both Saturday and Sunday. Strawberry picking also in full swing. The farm opens at 8 a.m.
U-Pick fields open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Farm Store and Kitchen 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., Saturday until 8:30 p.m.
Farm Grill and Brews: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.https://www.quincyma.gov/departments/natural_resources/park/flag_day_parade.php
When: Saturday June 15 and Sunday June 16 starting at 8 a.m.
Where: Tougas Family Farm, 234 Ball St., Northboro
Cost: Check website for pricing
Click here for more information
Flag Day celebration
It's the nation's longest running Flag Day parade Saturday in Quincy. The 73rd annual celebration kicks off with a parade at 7 p.m. followed by a flag raising ceremony and a spectacular firework show over Blacks Creek. This event is filled with live bands, special floats, classic cars and more -- it's a night you won't want to miss!
When: Saturday, June 15 with the parade beginning at 7 p.m
Where: Coddington and Washington streets, Quincy
Cost: Free
Click here for more information
Pride bike ride
Celebrate pride month in the city while helping the environment by riding around town in one of a hundred new rainbow-themed blue bikes in greater Boston. For every ride taken on a pride bike, Blue Cross Blue Shield will donate a dollar to Fenway health to support LGBTQIA+ health care. The proud bikes will be across Boston, Somerville, Everett and more through June 30.