Weekend To Do List: Celebrating Father's Day, Flag Day and Pride

BOSTON - Father's Day is this weekend and there's lots of events going on to help make dad's day special!

Father's Day Barbecue

Grab the whole family and celebrate the special father figure in your life with berries, burgers and beer at Tougas Family Farm in Northboro! The farm grill and beer and cider garden will for Father's Day Weekend both Saturday and Sunday. Strawberry picking also in full swing. The farm opens at 8 a.m.

U-Pick fields open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Farm Store and Kitchen 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., Saturday until 8:30 p.m.

Farm Grill and Brews: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

When: Saturday June 15 and Sunday June 16 starting at 8 a.m.

Where: Tougas Family Farm, 234 Ball St., Northboro

Cost: Check website for pricing

Flag Day celebration

It's the nation's longest running Flag Day parade Saturday in Quincy. The 73rd annual celebration kicks off with a parade at 7 p.m. followed by a flag raising ceremony and a spectacular firework show over Blacks Creek. This event is filled with live bands, special floats, classic cars and more -- it's a night you won't want to miss!

When: Saturday, June 15 with the parade beginning at 7 p.m

Where: Coddington and Washington streets, Quincy

Cost: Free

Pride bike ride

Celebrate pride month in the city while helping the environment by riding around town in one of a hundred new rainbow-themed blue bikes in greater Boston. For every ride taken on a pride bike, Blue Cross Blue Shield will donate a dollar to Fenway health to support LGBTQIA+ health care. The proud bikes will be across Boston, Somerville, Everett and more through June 30.

When: June 1 - June 30

Where: Riders can find approximately 475 stations and 4,000 bikes, including ebikes, across the thirteen municipalities: Arlington, Boston, Brookline, Cambridge, Chelsea, Everett, Medford, Malden, Newton, Revere, Salem, Somerville, and Watertown.

Cost: Check website for pricing. Blue Cross will donate $1 up to $10,000 for every ride taken on a Blue Cross "Proud Bike"

