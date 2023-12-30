Man killed in shooting on Geneva Avenue in Dorchester

DORCHESTER - A man is dead after a shooting early Saturday morning in Dorchester.

It happened shortly before 1 a.m. on Geneva Avenue. Police said the man, who hasn't been identified, died at the scene.

No arrests have been made. Anyone with information on the shooting can report tips anonymously to the CrimeStoppers Tip Line at 1-800-494-TIPS or by texting "TIP" to CRIME (27463).