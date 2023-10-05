Fantasy Football Week 5 starts, sits and sleepers

BOSTON -- We've reached the point of the NFL season where byes will start impacting fantasy roster decisions, with the Browns, Bucs, Chargers and Seahawks out of action this week. That makes the already-difficult task of managing a roster even more challenging.

Fortunately, you don't have to navigate those waters alone, as CBS Sports' Jamey Eisenberg has another week of advice for starts, sits and sleepers.

Quarterbacks

Start: Indianapolis' Anthony Richardson vs. Tennessee

"Richardson has been nothing short of spectacular to start his rookie campaign. ... His rushing production has been impressive with at least 10 Fantasy points using his legs in each outing, and the Titans have already allowed two quarterbacks (Justin Herbert and Deshaun Watson) to score at least 25.2 Fantasy points this year."

Sit: Cincinnati's Joe Burrow at Arizona

"At some point, hopefully, Burrow is going to look like a standout Fantasy quarterback again, but right now he's struggling with his calf injury. ... I hope I'm wrong by putting Burrow in this section of the column, and the Cardinals have allowed two of the past three opposing quarterbacks to score at least 23.2 Fantasy points. But until we see Burrow look like Burrow, I'm going to lean toward sitting him in most one-quarterback leagues."

Sleeper: San Francisco's Brock Purdy vs. Dallas

"Purdy doesn't have an easy matchup in Week 5 against Dallas, but I'm still going to trust him as a low-end starter. ... So far, Dallas has faced Daniel Jones, Zach Wilson, Joshua Dobbs and Mac Jones, but Purdy will be their toughest opponent to date. He's also been great at home, scoring at least 20.0 Fantasy points in all five games that he's started in San Francisco in the regular season going back to last year, with an average of 23.8 points over that span."

Read the full list of QB starts, sits and sleepers at CBSSports.com.

Running Backs

Start: Miami's Raheem Mostert vs. NY Giants

"While De'Von Achane might be becoming the man in Miami, you can still start Mostert as a No. 2 running back in all leagues in Week 5 against the Giants. The Dolphins should rebound in Week 5 against the Giants, who have allowed four running backs to score at least 13.9 PPR points this season. I like Achane as a top-10 running back in all leagues, and Mostert is right behind him in the top 15."

Sit: New England's Rhamondre Stevenson vs. New Orleans

"No running back has scored a touchdown against New Orleans this season, and Derrick Henry in Week 1 has the best game against the Saints with 13.9 PPR points. Stevenson's lack of involvement in the passing game has been frustrating since he has just six catches for 23 yards on 10 targets in his past three games, and the Patriots are giving Ezekiel Elliott too much playing time. I'd buy low on Stevenson if you can since better days are likely ahead, but he's only a flex option in Week 5 given the matchup."

Sleeper: Pittsburgh's Jaylen Warren vs. Baltimore

"Warren has outscored Najee Harris in PPR in every game this season, and Warren has scored at least 11.5 PPR points in two of his past three outings coming into this game against the Ravens. ... Warren is a quality flex option in PPR in Week 5."

Wide Receivers

Start: NY Jets' Garrett Wilson at Denver

"This is the first time in four starts with Zach Wilson under center this season that I'm recommending Garrett Wilson as a starter in all leagues. Previously, I said he was a No. 3 Fantasy receiver at best, but Zach Wilson looked much improved in Week 4 against Kansas City, which led to Garrett Wilson getting 14 targets for nine catches and 60 yards. He also almost had a touchdown, and hopefully the two will connect in the end zone this week against the Broncos."

Sit: New Orleans' Michael Thomas at New England

" A limited Derek Carr isn't going to help Thomas against the Patriots, even with Matt Judon (biceps) and Christian Gonzalez (shoulder) out. Consider Thomas just a low-end No. 3 PPR receiver, and he's someone to avoid in non-PPR leagues since Thomas has yet to score a touchdown this year."

Sleeper: Baltimore's Zay Flowers at Pittsburgh

"Flowers had his worst game of the season in Week 4 at Cleveland with just 8.0 PPR points on three catches for 56 yards on four targets. Prior to that, he scored at least 13.0 PPR points in two of his first three games, and I expect him to bounce back in Week 5 against the Steelers."

Tight Ends

Start: Detroit's Sam LaPorta vs. Carolina

"Carolina just held T.J. Hockenson to two catches for 24 yards on three targets in Week 4, but I'll still trust LaPorta in this matchup at home. I like him as a top-five Fantasy tight end in Week 5."

Sit: Atlanta's Kyle Pitts vs. Houston

"Jonnu Smith has been the more productive tight end for the Falcons this season. Smith has scored at least 8.7 PPR points in three games in a row, while Pitts' best game is 8.7 PPR points in Week 3. ... Until Pitts starts producing at a high level, he should be left on your bench."

Sleeper: New England's Hunter Henry vs. New Orleans

"Henry has now scored at least 9.1 PPR points in three of four games this season, and I like him as a top-10 Fantasy tight end in Week 5 at home."

