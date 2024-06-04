Celtics fans excited for NBA Finals, watch parties at TD Garden

BOSTON - The countdown is on to Game 1 of the NBA Finals in Boston. The Celtics will take on the Dallas Mavericks on Thursday at TD Garden.

Fans are excited about how the city and TD Garden are working together to make sure gameday excitement is within reach for as many people as possible.

TD Garden watch parties for away games

Boston is the city of many firsts, and now we can add this to the list: Mayor Michelle Wu and the TD Garden announced their plans to host the first ever watch parties at the arena. Can we say: new level of Celtics support, unlocked?!

"That sounds amazing! I would love to! Oh my God! That sounds absolutely incredible for all Boston fans!" exclaimed Melina Kline, who also said that her family is full of Celtics fans, and they've been there from the beginning.

The away games will be broadcast live inside TD Garden. Tickets will be $18 in hopes of that 18th banner. (Parking is $18, too!)

The excitement even runs across state lines for 10-year-old superfan Luke Parsons from Tennessee. "Are you excited for Thursday?" WBZ-TV's Courtney Cole asked. "Yeah!!" Luke Parsons replied with excitement in his eyes.

"Whose jersey are you wearing?" Cole asked. "Larry Bird! He's my favorite player of all time!" Parsons proudly told her.

Jayce Thompson, already decked out in some Celtics green, decided to pick up a few more things in preparation for the upcoming games. "I already had a Paul Pierce jersey, but we got Tatum and Brown jersey in here and it's a regular shirt," Thompson said.

We are all ready to see the Celtics take it all the way! "We are going to blow them out! 20-point lead! Off rip! It's going to be so easy! Walk on the park!" Thompson confidently told Cole.

"I'm such a big Celtics fan, I believe in them fully and wholeheartedly," Kline told WBZ.

Canal Street closed during games

The City of Boston and TD Garden wanted to make sure, even if you're not inside TD Garden for the home game, you're able to enjoy the electric environment.

The Boston Playoff Hub on Canal Street will return for at least the first four games: Home games on June 6 and 9 and away games on June 12 and 14. Boston police will close Canal Street to cars from 4 p.m. to midnight for all four games.

"Closing down Canal Street is not only a great way to bring people together, encourage folks to see this as a fan zone and hub that you can support local businesses. It just also makes the street safer in general as well," Mayor Wu said.

Pre-sale tickets for the family friendly events go on sale on Wednesday at 2:30 p.m. for Celtics Season Ticket Members, TD Garden Insiders and Boston Garden Society members. Tickets for the general public are for sale on Thursday, June 6th at 10:00 a.m.

This is the 23rd time in franchise history that the Celtics are competing in the NBA Finals, so naturally, a lot of people want to be in the room where it happens (or at least as close as possible, right?)

If you don't already live in the area - it is strongly suggested that you use public transportation and save your energy for gametime on the court!