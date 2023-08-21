Watch CBS News
David Eldredge, Jr., in Falmouth hit-and-run motorcycle accident

FALMOUTH  - A Falmouth man will face multiple charges in connection with the hit-and-run motorcycle accident earlier this month that left a Falmouth couple injured.

Police said David Eldredge Jr., 33, turned himself in to police on Friday after an arrest warrant was issued.

David Eldredge Jr. Falmouth Police Department

David Fitch, 65, and his 60-year-old wife Sandra, of Falmouth, were in a crosswalk in front of the Estia Restaurant on Main Street around 8:45 p.m. August when they were hit. Witnesses said they were thrown several feet from where they were standing. The couple was rushed to the hospital.

Police said the man on the motorcycle was able to push it off the road before he ran away.  CBS Boston

Police said when they arrived at the scene, the motorcyclist involved in the accident ran off into the woods behind town hall, leaving his bike behind. 

Eldredge is being held at the Barnstable Count House of Correction, and bail is set at $5,000.

