Falmouth Police search for motorcyclist who hit couple and ran away

FALMOUTH - Falmouth Police are looking for the motorcyclist who hit a couple in their sixties and then ran away.

David Fitch, 65, and his 60-year-old wife Sandra of Falmouth, were in a crosswalk in front of the Estia Restaurant on Main Street around 8:45 p.m. Monday when they were hit.

"They were thrown multiple feet from where they were standing," said the restaurant's general manager, Demetri Markantonis. The couple had just left the restaurant.

The couple was in the crosswalk in front of the Estia Restaurant on Main Street when they were hit, Aigust 14, 2023. CBS Boston

Restaurant patrons quickly moved to help the couple, who were unable to get up.

Police said the man on the motorcycle was able to push it off the road and then "appeared to be waiting for emergency personnel to arrive," but when officers showed up he ran off into the woods behind town hall, leaving his bike behind. Police used a K-9 to track the suspect, but did not find him.

"He basically got up, picked his motorcycle up, walked kind of away from what was going on, stood there, did not say a single word to anyone on the scene," Markantonis said.

However, Markantonis said he has a good description of the suspect and another patron snapped his picture.

"The gentleman was about 6 feet tall, fair skinned, long dark black hair, maybe almost to his shoulders. Pretty slender. Definitely young. I would say no more than 25 years old," he told WBZ.

Police said the man on the motorcycle was able to push it off the road before he ran away. CBS Boston

The couple were rushed to the hospital. There's no word yet on their conditions.