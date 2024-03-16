Falls Township shooter believed to be barricaded in Trenton, NJ home after killing at least 3 people

TRENTON, N.J. (CBS) -- Police say a man is barricaded with hostages in a Trenton, New Jersey home after he shot and killed at least three people in Levittown, Pennsylvania on Saturday morning.

SWAT teams were surrounding a home where 26-year-old Andre Gordon was believed to be hiding. It was not clear how many hostages were in the home.

After the shootings on Saturday morning, Falls Township residents received emergency notifications to shelter-in-place, but those orders were lifted by the afternoon as the investigation moved across the Delaware River to Trenton.

Police sources described the shootings as domestic-related incidents. The Bucks County District Attorney's Office said the shootings happened at two separate locations in Falls Township - on Edgewood Lane and Viewpoint Lane.

Officials said after the shootings, Gordon carjacked someone at a Dollar General store on Bristol Pike in Morrisville, Pennsylvania - and got away with a gray or silver-colored Honda CRV.

Middletown Township police said a vehicle used by the suspect was located in Trenton.

Middletown police said Gordon has ties to both Bucks County and Trenton.

"Sources in Trenton are advising that they have the vehicle, but not the suspect. Suspect is Andre Gordon, a 26 year old male who has ties to addresses in Bucks and Trenton. It's believed he is currently homeless, but stays in Trenton primarily," Middletown Township Police said.

Earlier Saturday, Middletown Township police said on Facebook that there were been multiple shootings in Falls Township with several victims.

"There are several gun shot victims and it is unknown at this time if they are targeted or random," Middletown police's Facebook post read. "MTPD is monitoring our traffic and borders and it does not seem that the shooter has entered our township limits."

BREAKING: At least 3 people dead in what police sources say is a domestic-related incident in Falls Twp. Sources are also calling this an active shooter situation. Middletown PD have ordered Oxford Valley Mall and Sesame Place to close. Local businesses are also on lockdown. — Alicia Roberts | CBS Philly Reporter (@ARobertsCBS) March 16, 2024

Rep. Brian Fitzpatrick said law enforcement were pursuing a suspect and investigating a carjacking connected to the suspect.

There is an active shooter alert in Falls Township — we are monitoring a carjacking and a shooting in two sections of Falls Township. I’m in touch with law enforcement officials as they pursue the suspect. More information to follow - please be alert of your surroundings and… — Rep. Brian Fitzpatrick 🇺🇸 (@RepBrianFitz) March 16, 2024

A dispatcher in Bucks County confirmed the shelter-in-place was in effect. The Bucks County District Attorney's office also urged residents to stay in their homes.

The Bucks County District Attorney’s Office and other law enforcement officials are assisting the Falls Township Police Department in an active police investigation and are urging residents in the township to shelter-in-place. Report any suspicious activity to 911. — Bucks County District Attorney's Office (@BucksDa) March 16, 2024

The alert sent out to residents this morning told them to stay away from windows and doors and to move into a central location of the home - and report any suspicious activity to 911.

The investigation is impacting local businesses - Middletown Township police said they have directed Sesame Place and the Oxford Valley Mall to close until further notice. The Target store and several other businesses in Middletown have chosen to close, the department said.

The incident has also led to the cancelation of the Bucks County St. Patrick's Day parade, State Sen. Steve Santarsiero said on Facebook.

The Bucks County St. Patrick’s Day parade scheduled for this morning has been cancelled due to police activity. Falls Township has issued a shelter in place. Please be safe. Posted by Sen. Steve Santarsiero on Saturday, March 16, 2024

The Pennsbury School District said all activities in the district are postponed. Students who were participating in activities were taken inside the building.

The Makefield Elementary School play is set to continue as scheduled for now, Superintendent Thomas Smith wrote in a note on the district website.

Gov. Josh Shapiro said he ordered Pennsylvania State Police to support local law enforcement in their investigation and reiterated calls to shelter in place.

I’ve been briefed on the developing incident in Falls Township, Bucks County and directed @PAStatePolice to coordinate with our law enforcement partners and provide whatever support is needed on the ground.



For those in the area, please continue to shelter in place and listen to… https://t.co/RnmJJFfS9d — Governor Josh Shapiro (@GovernorShapiro) March 16, 2024

Langhorne police said they did not believe the shooter had entered the borough. "DO NOT travel to Falls Township until further notice," the department said.

This is a developing story and will be updated.