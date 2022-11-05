17-year-old accused of running over Fall River police officer with ATV

FALL RIVER – A teenager was arrested and charged with running over a Fall River police officer with an all-terrain vehicle (ATV) Friday night.

It happened near Robeson and Delcar streets just before 8 p.m.

Police said they saw the teen illegally riding an ATV on the street and tried to pull him over. When he took off, police said the teen hit an officer and dragged him "an unspecified distance" before knocking him to the ground and running him over. The teen got away.

The officer was taken to Rhode Island Hospital with what police described as "serious injuries," but he was treated and released. He has not been identified. Police only described him as a 17-year veteran of the department.

Police said they caught the teen early Saturday morning. He's charged with operating a recreational vehicle on a public way, negligent operation of a recreational vehicle, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, assault and battery on a police officer and unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle.