Fall River Police Lt. Andrew Crook charged with drunk driving after crash

SOMERSET – A Fall River police lieutenant was arrested Wednesday afternoon and charged with drunk driving after a crash in Somerset.

Andrew Crook, 48, was charged with operating under the influence of alcohol and possession of an open container of alcohol in a motor vehicle.

Somerset Police said Crook called 911 to report he had been in a crash, but was not able to provide a location. Dispatchers were able to determine the call was placed from Wilbur Ave.

When officers arrived, they found Crook in the driver's seat with the car still running. Police said the front of Crook's shirt was wet, he was unsteady on his feet, smelled of alcohol and had slurred speech.

Crook could not complete all field sobriety tests, police said. Several alcoholic beverage containers, including one that was partially consumed, were allegedly found in Crook's car.

Andrew Crook. Somerset Police

After being brought to the Somerset Police Department to be booked, Crook declined a chemical breath test.

Though Crook was not hurt, his vehicle was damaged in the crash. Police are still trying to determine where the crash happened and the circumstances surrounding it.

Crook is expected to be arraigned Thursday in Fall River District Court.

Fall River Deputy Police Chief Barden Castro said Crook has been placed on paid administrative leave and an investigation is underway.

"The Fall River Police Dept. is distressed by this incident and understands the public concern due to the allegations levied against Lt. Crook," Castro said in a statement. "However, the public should know that a thorough and impartial investigation is being conducted into this matter."

According to the Fall River Herald News, Crook was also arrested Sunday on domestic violence charges and is facing similar charges from a May incident.

"Today's new allegations will be made part of the internal investigation into Lt. Crooks off-duty behavior," Castro said.