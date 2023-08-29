Watch CBS News
Woman attacked by coyote while walking dog in Fall River

By WBZ-News Staff

FALL RIVER – A woman ended up in the hospital after she was attacked by a coyote while walking her dog in Fall River.

It happened around 5:45 a.m. Monday near the South Winds Apartments.

The coyote bit the woman's legs and left arm. She was brought to Rhode Island Hospital with non-life threatening wounds.

While police were responding to the call, they learned the coyote had tried to attack some of the grounds crew at the Fall River Country Club.

They were able to fight off the coyote until officers arrived and euthanized it. The coyote will be tested for rabies.

