"Faces of COVID" account serves as reminder of lives lost during pandemic

BOSTON – You may have come across the "Faces of COVID" account on Twitter, an account remembering lives lost during the pandemic. The man behind the effort said the goal is to keep COVID victims' memory alive.

Alex Goldstein, the CEO of 90 West, runs the Faces of COVID account, with more than 150,000 Twitter followers.

So far, Goldstein has helped feature about 7,000 people who died during the pandemic.

"We need to tell these stories because they're part of how we hold ourselves accountable for how things went so wrong in this country on COVID," Goldstein said.

Goldstein said the account also serves as a reminder that the pandemic is very much still deadly for many.

"This is still very much a pandemic that is raging. There's obviously a lot going on and people are certainly exhausted," Goldstein said. "But being conscious of the fact that it's still here and there are a lot of people, our neighbors who are immunocompromised, or have other issues that this can still be extremely serious for them even with vaccines. I think it's a good moment to remind ourselves that we do have some responsibility to look after each other. I leave it to the public health experts to say what we should be doing. But even just that consciousness that it's still here and people are still dying, I think is really important."

