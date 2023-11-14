FAA investigates laser strikes on Boston area planes

FAA investigating several laser strikes of Boston area planes

BOSTON - The Federal Aviation Administration is investigating multiple laser strikes on planes in the Boston area.

Three of the incidents occurred around 5:40 a.m. Monday with flights from Alaska Airlines, JetBlue and Delta Airlines all reporting a green laser striking their planes. Early Tuesday morning around the same time another Alaska Airlines flight reported the green laser illuminating an aircraft.

In September, two JetBlue flights were hit with green lasers near Logan Airport.

Aiming a laser at a plane is a violation of federal law and punishable by a fine of $11,000. In 2021, 47 pilots reported injuries due to laser strikes - mostly to their eyes.

In 2022, 9,500 laser strikes were reported to the FAA by pilots.