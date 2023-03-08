FAA faces tough questions on Capitol Hill after trio of close calls in Boston

BOSTON - The acting head of the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) faced tough questions before Congress following a string of close calls in the air and on the ground in Boston.

From a near collision on the runway at Logan to a mid-air attack by a Leominster man on a Boston-bound flight, the safety of air travelers is taking center stage in Washington, D.C.

"What's in the water in Boston?" asked Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, the Senate Committee on Commerce, Science, and Transportation's ranking member.

On Wednesday, FAA Acting Chief Billy Nolen faced tough questions about these recent incidents from Capitol Hill.

The nation's top aviation official is promising safety improvements.

"Zero, zero tolerance policy around unruly passengers, misconduct in the air. It is simply not allowed," Nolen said.

While the number of unruly passenger incidents last year was down from its pandemic peak in 2021, it is still well above the pre-pandemic average.

"The FAA understands and embraces the importance of continuously raising the bar on aviation safety," Nolen said.

The FAA is promising more answers at a safety summit planned for next week.