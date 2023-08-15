Watch CBS News
Sports

Ezekiel Elliott shows off new Patriots jersey on Instagram

By WBZ-News Staff

/ CBS Boston

Dan Roche goes 1-on1 with Patriots defensive lineman Lawrence Guy
Dan Roche goes 1-on1 with Patriots defensive lineman Lawrence Guy 02:32

BOSTON -- Ezekiel Elliott is a Patriot. He's pretty excited about it.

The 28-year-old rushed to Instagram after agreeing to a deal with New England, posting a photo of his new No. 15 jersey.

He also shared an NFL graphic of him in his new duds.

Elliott comes to New England with a lot to prove, as he's coming off the worst statistical season of his career. He was released by the Cowboys in March, and he now heads to Foxboro on a one-year deal to try to help the Patriots win games and revive his own career in the process.

WBZ-News Staff
wbz-news-logo-black.jpg

The WBZ News team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WBZ.com.

First published on August 15, 2023 / 9:32 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.