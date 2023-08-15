Ezekiel Elliott shows off new Patriots jersey on Instagram

BOSTON -- Ezekiel Elliott is a Patriot. He's pretty excited about it.

The 28-year-old rushed to Instagram after agreeing to a deal with New England, posting a photo of his new No. 15 jersey.

Ezekiel Elliott checks in from Instagram. pic.twitter.com/W4Egt7XAIP — Andrew Callahan (@_AndrewCallahan) August 15, 2023

He also shared an NFL graphic of him in his new duds.

Elliott comes to New England with a lot to prove, as he's coming off the worst statistical season of his career. He was released by the Cowboys in March, and he now heads to Foxboro on a one-year deal to try to help the Patriots win games and revive his own career in the process.