Ezekiel Elliott shows off new Patriots jersey on Instagram
BOSTON -- Ezekiel Elliott is a Patriot. He's pretty excited about it.
The 28-year-old rushed to Instagram after agreeing to a deal with New England, posting a photo of his new No. 15 jersey.
He also shared an NFL graphic of him in his new duds.
Elliott comes to New England with a lot to prove, as he's coming off the worst statistical season of his career. He was released by the Cowboys in March, and he now heads to Foxboro on a one-year deal to try to help the Patriots win games and revive his own career in the process.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.