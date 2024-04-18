Study finds that exercise may help reverse aging by reducing fat buildup

Exercise could help reduce aging by lowering fat buildup, study says

Exercise could help reduce aging by lowering fat buildup, study says

BOSTON - A new study finds that exercise may help reverse aging by reducing the buildup of fat.

Previous research has suggested that lipids or fats may play a role in longevity. A team in the Netherlands studied the tissues of young and old mice and young and old humans and found an accumulation of a specific type of lipid as they both aged. They also discovered that daily moderate to vigorous exercise was able to lower levels of this lipid in postmenopausal females.

This study highlights another potential benefit of regular exercise in older adults and reveals another path to pursue in the quest to understand how we age and how to reverse it.