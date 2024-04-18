Watch CBS News
Health

Study finds that exercise may help reverse aging by reducing fat buildup

By Mallika Marshall, MD

/ CBS Boston

Exercise could help reduce aging by lowering fat buildup, study says
Exercise could help reduce aging by lowering fat buildup, study says 00:51

BOSTON - A new study finds that exercise may help reverse aging by reducing the buildup of fat.

Previous research has suggested that lipids or fats may play a role in longevity. A team in the Netherlands studied the tissues of young and old mice and young and old humans and found an accumulation of a specific type of lipid as they both aged. They also discovered that daily moderate to vigorous exercise was able to lower levels of this lipid in postmenopausal females.

This study highlights another potential benefit of regular exercise in older adults and reveals another path to pursue in the quest to understand how we age and how to reverse it.

Mallika Marshall, MD
MarashallMallika.jpg

Mallika Marshall, MD is an Emmy-award-winning journalist and physician who has served as the HealthWatch Reporter for CBS Boston/WBZ-TV for over 20 years. A practicing physician Board Certified in both Internal Medicine and Pediatrics, Dr. Marshall serves on staff at Harvard Medical School and practices at Massachusetts General Hospital at the MGH Chelsea Urgent Care and the MGH Revere Health Center, where she is currently working on the frontlines caring for patients with COVID-19. She is also a host and contributing editor for Harvard Health Publications (HHP), the publishing division of Harvard Medical School.

First published on April 18, 2024 / 5:32 PM EDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.