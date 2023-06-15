Teen found dead behind Everett home identified as Kya Donovan

BOSTON – An 18-year-old woman who was found dead behind a home in Everett earlier this week has been identified as Kya Donovan.

Donovan was found dead behind a home on Springvale Ave. on Tuesday.

The Middlesex District Attorney's office said there were no obvious injuries, but Donovan's death was being investigated as suspicious.

The cause and manner of death will be determined by the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.