Police investigate suspicious death of 18-year-old in Everett

Police investigating suspicious death of 18-year-old in Everett
EVERETT - Police are investigating the suspicious death of an 18-year-old woman in Everett. Her body was found behind a home on Springvale Ave. Tuesday afternoon. 

"Based on the preliminary investigation, there were no obvious injuries," the Middlesex District Attorney said. "However, due to the circumstances around the location of the body it is being investigated as suspicious at this time." 

The woman's identity is not being released. 

The cause and manner of death will be determined by the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner. 

The death is being investigated by the Middlesex DA, State Police and Everett Police.  

First published on June 13, 2023 / 10:26 PM

