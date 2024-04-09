Kitten wearing strawberry dress found in Massachusetts: "Does anyone recognize it?"

EVERETT - Police in a Massachusetts city are asking if anyone recognizes a kitten with a "heart-shaped nose and strawberry dress."

Everett Animal Control said the cat wearing a white dress with strawberries and a red bow was found "curled up in a driveway" by the Parlin School on Broadway.

"We are calling her Strawberry since the young Good Samaritan, who helped her, named her that," animal control said.

"A family must be missing her"

Animal control posted a plea on Facebook for anyone who recognizes the kitten to call police at 617-387-1212 or email animal control officer Stacia Gorgone at stacia.gorgone@cityofeverett.org

Animal control also shared a video of "Strawberry" cuddling with the officer.

"She loves to lay in the ACOs lap and grab her hand with her paw until she gets some cuddles," the agency said. "This kitten is extremely affectionate and a family must be missing her."

Law enforcement first posted about the found cat on Monday night.

"She's obviously well loved," one concerned commenter on Facebook wrote. "Praying she gets HOME."