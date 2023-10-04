Watch CBS News
17-year-old Eric Sweeney charged with murdering sister-in-law, 2 young nephews in Northfield, NH

NORTHFIELD, N.H. – Seventeen-year-old Eric Sweeney has been indicted and charged with murdering his sister-in-law and two young nephews last year in their Northfield, New Hampshire home.

Kassandra Sweeney, 25, her 4-year-old son Benjamin and her 23-month-old son Mason were killed August 3, 2022.

Sweeney was arrested following the murders, though his name was not released at the time because he was a juvenile.

Kassandra Sweeney, 25, her 4-year-old son Benjamin and her 23-month-old son Mason were killed August 3, 2022 in their Northfield, NH home.

On Wednesday, New Hampshire Attorney General John Formella announced that the 17-year-old was indicted on three counts of first-degree murder.

He was also indicted on one count of falsifying physical evidence in relation to a .40 caliber handgun allegedly used in the murders.

Eric Sweeney is currently being held and will be arraigned at a later date.

