Encore Boston Harbor workers avoid strike, reach deal with Wynn Resorts

EVERETT - Encore Boston Harbor workers reached a tentative agreement on a new union contract with Wynn Resorts Thursday.

As a result of the agreement, the strike deadline that was set for midnight Friday has been suspended.

The employees, including room attendants, cocktail servers, bar porters, cooks, dishwashers, cleaners and drivers, wanted better pay and benefits.

"We congratulate Encore Boston Harbor for showing leadership in the hospitality industry and bargaining a contract that guarantees workers at the resort will have excellent wages and benefits. We are glad that a strike will be avoided and that a spirit of partnership has prevailed. Our members are excited to continue providing five-star service to the resort's guests with a five-star contract," said UNITE HERE Local 26 President Carlos Aramayo in a statement.

The contract is set to be ratified by union members on Friday.

"We are very pleased that we were able to reach an agreement with Unite Here Local 26 and Teamsters Local 25 that fulfills our Company's goal of providing outstanding benefits and overall compensation, among the highest for our industry in the state of Massachusetts. Our achievement of this goal reflects our commitment to ensuring Encore Boston Harbor is one of the region's best places to work. We look forward to ratification of our agreement soon," said Encore Casino in a statement.