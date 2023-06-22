Encore Boston Harbor workers vote to authorize strike

EVERETT – Workers from two different unions at Encore Boston Harbor voted to strike next week if they don't reach a new contract deal.

They're setting a deadline of midnight on Saturday, June 30 to reach a deal.

This would impact a long list of employees, including room attendants, cocktail servers, bar porters, cooks, dishwashers, public area cleaners, and drivers.

Michael Weaver, spokesperson of Wynn Resorts, issued a statement on the vote.

Encore has been actively bargaining in good faith with Unite Local 26 and Teamsters Local 25 since early March, with the goal of providing our employees with competitive wages, benefits and a working environment that reflects our high standards and the experience we strive to create.

While we are disappointed that the Union has voted to strike, we have indicated to the Union that we remain ready to continue our discussions. We will continue business operations while we work to resolve the issue and are fully prepared to serve our guests if a strike should occur.

Workers have been calling on the casino to offer better pay and benefits.