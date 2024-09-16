Employees feel pressured to work while sick, research shows

More employees feel pressured to come into work sick, research shows

BOSTON - A new study finds that many employees feel pressure to work even when they're sick.

Researchers at the University of South Florida have dubbed it "presenteeism pressure" in which organizations unknowingly encourage employees to "power through physical or mental illness." But fostering that type of culture can be harmful.

Employees who feel pressured to work while under the weather begin to believe their organization doesn't care about their well-being which leads to lower satisfaction and a greater desire to leave the organization.

A Harvard study estimated that pressure to work while sick can cost companies as much as $150 billion annually due to lost productivity and what's called "deviant" behavior like theft and mistreatment of coworkers.

They say employers should avoid strict attendance policies which can improve employee satisfaction and improve the overall function of the organization.