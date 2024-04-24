Pro-Palestinian Emerson College students plan to continue protest until demands are met

BOSTON - On Wednesday, Emerson College notified pro-Palestinian protesters in Downtown Boston they were violating city law by occupying Boylston Place and turning it into a tent city. The college warned students police do have the right to respond.

Despite that, students are not standing down, continuing to plant Palestinian flags and signage that reads they will not leave.

Emerson students make demands

Student protests against the Israel-Hamas war are growing in the city of Boston. Emerson College students are demanding the administration support their message of Palestinian liberation, until then they say they will continue occupying Boylston Place, an alley near the college.

"We're going to stay until our demands are met or until we are forcibly dragged out," said Emerson College student Amrita Bala.

Students were warned by the college Wednesday their tent-city built outside of the Department of Transportation building violates Boston city ordinance. Students are prepared for potential repercussions.

Pro-Palestinian students set up camp in Boylston Place CBS Boston

"At this point this is an effective way to make sure our demands are being met and we can keep putting pressure on these institutions," said Rayan Afif.

Students for Justice in Palestine, an unaffiliated group of Emerson College students, has demands before they will leave the area.

"Disclose all financial ties, divest from Israel, end student suppression and call for an immediate and permanent ceasefire in Palestine," said Bala.

Students protest in solidarity with Columbia University

Students say they're standing in solidarity with Columbia University after arrests were made on the New York City campus. Students at Harvard are now doing the same, with an encampment in Harvard Yard. The university warned students blocking pedestrian pathways or access to building entrances is prohibited and students could face disciplinary action.

So far, the Boston Police Department has not decided to confront Emerson College students. No arrests have been made.

Israeli Americans positioned themselves across the street hoping police do take action.

"There's a residential building right there, and a lot of people I know have had to move to hotels in order to escape the noise," said Tyler Gelman.

They are frustrated by what they say is a misinformed message, hoping for calm on campus.

"They're asking Emerson to divest," Gelman said. "It's a lot of 'we want these things' but Emerson cannot provide these things."