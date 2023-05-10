End of COVID-19 emergency measures could impact addiction recovery, insurance coverage As the nation shifts to a new approach to the coronavirus crisis, CBS News been discussing some of the health care changes due to happen in the next few months. Chief medical correspondent Dr. Jon LaPook and medical contributor Dr. Celine Gounder are back with a look at how people trying to recover from drug addiction may face new challenges, and why some Americans on Medicaid may find themselves without insurance.