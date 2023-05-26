Warren, EPA making electric school bus announcement in New Bedford

NEW BEDFORD - More electric school buses are coming to Massachusetts.

Sen. Elizabeth Warren will be in New Bedford Friday with the EPA to tout $400 million in new federal funding for electric school buses.

New Bedford is getting just over $5.5 million to buy 14 electric school buses.

"Zero emission electric buses will help communities reduce diesel exposure for students, teachers, drivers, and the community at large," Warren's office says.

The other Massachusetts school districts awarded funds for electric school buses are Lawrence, Fall River, Upper Cape Cod Regional Vocational Technical and the Lower Pioneer Valley Educational Collaborative.

Boston has started its own electric school bus initiative and plans to fully electrify the fleet by 2030. Twenty new electric school buses arrived in Boston back in February.