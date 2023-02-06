20 new electric school buses arrive in Boston for city's pilot program

BOSTON -- Twenty new electric school buses arrived in Boston on Monday as part of the city's Green New Deal.

Drivers, mechanics, and other staff will soon be trained on the buses, which will go into service after February vacation.

"These buses will reduce vehicle emissions across Boston and cut back on harmful fumes that students, staff, and drivers are exposed to when riding diesel buses. This pilot program is the largest of its kind in the Northeast and will help us gather more data on route efficiency, bus operations, as well as the climate and public health impacts with an overall goal of fully electrifying our school bus fleet by 2030," said Mayor Michelle Wu.

The Boston Green New Deal is a $2 billion to renovate and rebuild the city's public schools. It includes money for 14 major renovations or school rebuilding projects over the next five years.

Boston has the oldest school system in the country. Some buildings are more than a century old.