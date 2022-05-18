Watch CBS News
Police arrest Edwin Fantauzzi, wanted in Downtown Boston rape

By CBSBoston.com Staff

/ CBS Boston

Boston police arrest suspect in downtown sexual assault
Boston police arrest suspect in downtown sexual assault 00:21

BOSTON - Edwin Fantauzzi, a 33-year-old Lawrence man, has been arrested for a reported Downtown Boston rape over the weekend.

Boston police confirmed his arrest on Wednesday, one day after identifying him as a suspect, but did not release any more details.

The incident was reported on Harrison Ave. around 6:30 a.m. on Saturday. Fantauzzi faces charges of rape, assault with intent to rape, and assault and battery.

edwin-fantauzzi-image-credit-boston-police.jpg
Edwin Fantauzzi. Boston Police

The Boston Area Rape Crisis Center (BARCC) provides free and confidential counseling, case management, legal, and medical advocacy services to sexual assault survivors. They can be reached at 1-800-841-8371.  

