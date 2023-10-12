Watch CBS News
Edgar Nerys arrested in fatal Chelsea shooting

CHELSEA - An arrest has been made in a fatal shooting in Chelsea Sunday night.

State Police say 28-year-old Edgar Nerys shot and killed 23-year-old Santos David Canizales. The shooting happened at 10:23 p.m. in the area of Congress Avenue and Shurtleff Street.

Nerys was arrested in South Boston. Investigators were waiting for him when he showed up for a monthly meeting with his probation officer.

Nerys will be arraigned Thursday in Chelsea District Court on murder and firearm charges.  

WBZ-News Staff
The WBZ News team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WBZ.com.

First published on October 11, 2023 / 10:09 PM

