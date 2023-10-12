Edgar Nerys arrested in fatal Chelsea shooting
CHELSEA - An arrest has been made in a fatal shooting in Chelsea Sunday night.
State Police say 28-year-old Edgar Nerys shot and killed 23-year-old Santos David Canizales. The shooting happened at 10:23 p.m. in the area of Congress Avenue and Shurtleff Street.
Nerys was arrested in South Boston. Investigators were waiting for him when he showed up for a monthly meeting with his probation officer.
Nerys will be arraigned Thursday in Chelsea District Court on murder and firearm charges.
