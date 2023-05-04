Ed Sheeran found not liable of copying Marvin Gaye's "Let's Get It On" in hit song "Thinking Out Loud"

Jury deliberates Ed Sheeran copyright infringement case Jury deliberates Ed Sheeran copyright infringement case 00:31

NEW YORK -- A jury has found Ed Sheeran did not copy Marvin Gaye's "Let's Get It On" when he wrote "Thinking Out Loud."

Sheeran was accused of copyright infringement by the heirs of Ed Townsend, who co-wrote "Let's Get It On."

Sheeran said his song is an original creation and follows what he calls a "common" chord progression.

The judge, in his instructions, told jury members "independent creation is a complete defense, no matter how similar that song is."

