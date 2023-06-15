Ed Sheeran's July 1 concert at Gillette Stadium will have special train service

FOXBORO - Singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran is coming to Gillette Stadium for two concerts this summer - and one of his shows will have special Commuter Rail service from both Boston and Providence.

The stadium announced that tickets for the special event train for the Saturday, July 1 show will go on sale Friday at 11 a.m.

Tickets for the train are $20 each and are available on the mTicket app. There's expected to be high demand for the tickets - just like there was for the Taylor Swift shows in May.

The MBTA is not planning on having a special event train for the Friday, June 30 show. Concertgoers can still take regular Commuter Rail service to Foxboro, but the last train departs for Boston at 10:20 p.m.