Eclipse weather forecast looks perfect for Massachusetts. Check the forecast maps.

BOSTON - For the last time for more than 50 years, this Monday, we will have the chance to see a total solar eclipse here in New England.

Are you ready? One of the most rare and awe-inspiring astronomical events is just days away from occurring right in our backyards!

If you have been following along over the last few weeks, you likely heard that, climatologically speaking, New England had the lowest odds of having clear skies on the big day.

This should come as no surprise to anyone native New Englander. April can be, well, rough in these parts. Look no further than this week! We can't buy a drop of sunshine and the forecast right through the weekend is for more of the same.

So, break it to me easy...Is Monday a bust? Far from it! It looks like luck will be on our side! In fact, Monday may just be the nicest day in the entire first two weeks of April!

Storms stay away from New England

The Monday weather map will feature three sizeable storms, far from ideal for eclipse day across the eastern United States.

Most importantly for New England, the slow-moving storm from this week will finally push far enough out to sea, taking its cloud shield with it. Bad news for eclipse viewers from Texas to Missouri, as there will be clouds and rain stretching across the South. Lastly, the only potential fly in our ointment, a storm system way over in the Upper Great Lakes. We certainly won't see any rain from this on Monday BUT it may throw some high, cirrus clouds towards New England late in the day.

Oddly enough, New England may end up being one of the few places in the path of totality in the United States with favorable viewing conditions!

Let's dig in a bit deeper and focus on our area...

Will it rain?

There will NOT be any rain or snow on Monday. Chances right now of precipitation are very close to zero percent. Given the pattern we have been in, that itself is a minor miracle.

How cloudy will it be?

Most of the region should be almost completely clear. Some high clouds may blur the show a bit in western-most New England (Berkshires up through Vermont).

Therefore, as of right now, if you have the ability to go anywhere in New England, the safest bet would be northern Maine (farthest away from any potential cloud cover).

What will the temperature be like?

A lovely, comfortable day. Highs will be near 60 in southern New England and near 50 in northernmost areas.

How windy will it get?

With high pressure nearby, winds will be very light and basically a non-factor. Generally westerly 5 to 10 mph or less.

I'd say we checked every important weather box!

When will totality occur?

While the whole eclipse (partial to full to end) lasts a few hours, totality (the moment of truth) only lasts between 3 and 4 minutes. And, it is nearly happening at the same time across our entire area. So make sure to plan your day around those few minutes, especially if you are in the path of totality. This is generally between 3:26 and 3:34pm.

What will you see during the eclipse?

Well, if you are within the 100% totality path, day will turn to night, it will be remarkably awesome for a few life altering minutes.

If you are anywhere else, 99% or lower, the light will dim just a bit...meh. But, you should still grab a pair of certified eclipse glasses and take a peek. You will see a pretty cool view of the Moon covering most of the Sun.

One final piece of advice, especially for those in the path of totality: Put your phone down. Maybe set it up on record and leave it by your side. Take those three minutes, sit back and soak it in. Live in the moment. Let the magnificence, beauty and vastness of the universe inspire you.

If you get any great video or pics, send them our way! You can email weather@wbztv.com