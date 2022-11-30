Four whales found stranded on Eastham beach euthanized

EASTHAM - There's a sad update on a group of pilot whales found stranded on a beach in Eastham Tuesday.

Four have been euthanized and a fifth has not yet been located, the IFAW said.

The whales were initially spotted swimming north of Sunken Meadow close to shore on Monday night, then found on the stand Tuesday morning.

Rescuers covered the whales in blankets and were caring for them with IV fluids. At high tide, they brought the whales into the water using floats and tried to guide them out to sea.

Whales stranded in Eastham CBS Boston

A spokesperson for the rescue team said the whales had greatly declined in health and were debilitated after three days of stranding.