East Bridgewater church fire set at altar by two 12-year-olds, police say

By WBZ-News Staff

/ CBS Boston

EAST BRIDGEWATER -- East Bridgewater Police say a pair of 12-year-olds are responsible for setting a fire at the St. John the Evangelist Church on Friday.

East Bridgewater Police Chief Michael Jenkins and Fire Chief Timothy M. Harhe said on Sunday that a witness identified a boy and a girl.

Police and firefighters responded the church on Central Street at about 3:40 p.m. on Friday after the parish pastor smelled smoke.

Evidence of a fire was found at the altar that burned the altar cloth and a Bible.

A fire was set at the altar of a church in East Bridgewater East Bridgewater Police

The names of the two kids will not be released, and no charges are expected to be filed at this time.

First published on October 8, 2023 / 6:47 PM

