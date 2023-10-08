East Bridgewater church fire set at altar by two 12-year-olds, police say

EAST BRIDGEWATER -- East Bridgewater Police say a pair of 12-year-olds are responsible for setting a fire at the St. John the Evangelist Church on Friday.

East Bridgewater Police Chief Michael Jenkins and Fire Chief Timothy M. Harhe said on Sunday that a witness identified a boy and a girl.

Police and firefighters responded the church on Central Street at about 3:40 p.m. on Friday after the parish pastor smelled smoke.

Evidence of a fire was found at the altar that burned the altar cloth and a Bible.

The names of the two kids will not be released, and no charges are expected to be filed at this time.